Alonso says Russell and Verstappen “are the two special drivers” in F1

Fernando Alonso considers George Russell and Max Verstappen to be the only truly special drivers on the Formula 1 grid. In the opinion of the Alpine owner, the two manage to extract more than the cars have to offer, unlike the others, which are limited by their potential. of cars.

Back in F1 this year, Alonso does not hide his admiration for the starting points of Williams and Red Bull and considers that they are the drivers who manage to make a difference on the grid.

Fernando Alonso believes he can still compete for the F1 title

“These are the two drivers who are special, who make a difference and who get more out of their cars’ actual performance,” Alonso told F1insider.com. “The rest of the drivers only get the performance compatible with their car”, he continued.

Owner of two world titles, Fernando stressed that he respects Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen, but considered that he could still fight for the Formula 1 title if he defended a great team.

“That’s hard to answer, but yes, I believe in myself to run for the title,” he declared. “But Lewis and Max are great on their teams,” he praised.

