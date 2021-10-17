Ambulance loses patient in Argentina and frightening moment is captured by cameras; watch and know the outcome

A surprising and even miraculous situation… This week, an ambulance was registered to lose a patient along the way. The case took place in Bariloche, Argentina, and was spotted by local security cameras. The images of the moment surfaced and impressed the world.

According to local vehicle Diario Río Negro, the ambulance was circulating through the city streets when its door simply opened – for some reason that has yet to be confirmed. In moments, the patient’s stretcher fell out of the vehicle and down the street as the car pulled away. In addition to the cameras, witnesses also began filming the unusual episode in the tourist village.

According to the publication, the ambulance belonged to a company called Vittal, and was on its way to the Regional Private Hospital. After losing the injured patient, the staff went after the victim to help her – for the second time. Watch the videos below:

Ambulance incident in Bariloche pic.twitter.com/xHNUT4qHog — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) October 15, 2021

While all this was going on, the patient could do nothing. People who witnessed the scene revealed that the patient was tied to the stretcher – which prevented him from reacting as he walked down the street, which has a slight inclination. Fortunately, the ambulance driver and another person driving in the area managed to contain the runaway stretcher.

However, the unforeseen caused the company to answer for its actions. According to the Argentine newspaper La Nación, agents of the Sanitary Surveillance of Río Negro and traffic inspectors seized two ambulances at the company’s headquarters this Thursday (14). In addition, the company office was also closed due to the absence of a permit.

The company also told the newspaper what happened to the victim after the accident with the ambulance, and apologized for the inconvenience. “Concerning the accident that took place in the locality of Bariloche yesterday, Vittal wants to inform that the patient is in perfect condition, controlled and referred. The company publicly apologizes to the patient and their family, and is auditing the incident to take appropriate action.”, they said in a statement.