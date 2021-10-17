America-MG X Bahia – Supersports

18

1 time Felipe Azevedo tries the touch to the middle of the area. Conti rebate and on the back, from the entrance of the area, Al sends the ball right from the goal, without danger.

17

1 time Felipe Azevedo commits a foul in the dispute with Nino Paraba in the middle of the field.

16

1 time Mugni tries a long throw for Ra on the left and the referee calls offside.

15

1 time Ademir takes a free kick from the right side into the area and Danilo Fernandes grabs it in the middle of the goal.

14

1 time Ademir receives a pass from Lucas Kal on the right, leads to the entrance to the area and tries to touch the middle. Conti intercepts.

13

1 time Danilo Fernandes tries to make a direct connection to Ra at the entrance to the area, but the ball remains with Matheus Cavichioli.

12

1 time Patric takes another corner on the left side and Danilo Fernandes punches away.

11

1 time Patric takes a short corner from the left side to Ademir, who tries the cross and gets another corner from Nino Paraba’s block.

10

1 time Marlon tries to cross from the left and Nino Paraba cuts for a corner.

9

1 time Daniel tries long throw to Gilberto at the entrance to the area. Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal and keeps the ball.

7

1 time Nino Paraba takes another corner on the left side. This time, the defense of Amrica-MG moves away and on the rebound, Juninho Capixaba finishes from outside the area, to the bottom line.

6

1 time Nino Paraba takes the corner from the left side, Conti heads the second post and Patric takes the corner for another corner.

5

1 time Matheus Bahia advances at speed on the left and Ricardo Silva cuts the cross for a corner.

4

1 time Ademir takes the short corner to Marlon on the left side. He hits the ball into the area and Nino heads it off.

3

1 time Felipe Azevedo goes to the back on the left side, tries the cross and Conti blocks the ball for corner.

two

1 time Fabricio tries to advance on the left side. Conti tightens the mark and the ball remains with goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes.

1

1 time Matheus Bahia tries to squeeze the ball out of Amrica-MG and commits a foul on Ademir.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! The exit from America-MG.

0

1 time Players hold a minute of silence in honor of Covid-19 victims.

0

1 time America-MG plays with white shirts and shorts, with pink numbers in reference to Pink October. Bahia wears striped shirts in blue, red and white and blue shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Alisson Sidnei Furtado whistles the match, assisted by Fbio Pereira and Antnio Mrcio Teixeira da Silva. The referee trio from Tocantins. Rafael Traci commands the VAR.

0

1 time Bahia starts the match with: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otvio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel and Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Rai and Gilberto.

0

1 time America-MG is scheduled with: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Fabrcio Daniel.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time The Municipality of Belo Horizonte allowed the entry of 40% of the stadium’s capacity – which corresponds to approximately 10 thousand fans. It is no longer mandatory to present a negative Covid-19 test – the vaccination card is enough to prove two doses or a single dose of the vaccine.

0

1 time Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers at the Independencia stadium mark 22C.

0

1 time In the first round, playing in Salvador, Amrica-MG beat Bahia by 4×3, with goals from Felipe Azevedo, Juninho Valoura, Ribamar and Juninho. Gilberto (2) and Rodriguinho scored for Bahia.

0

1 time Bahia’s embezzlers are Cirino and Rossi, by injuries.

0

1 time Eduardo, Zrate and Berro, embezzle the Amrica-MG team by injury. Those who are also outside Ribamar, who are being suspended.

0

1 time Without Vagner Mancini, who left the team to take over Grmio, Amrica-MG will be commanded by Diogo Giacomini.

0

1 time The players of both teams are already warming up on the lawn at the Independencia stadium.

0

1 time The two teams occupy the bottom of the table: America-MG is in 12th place, with 31 points, while Bahia opens the Z4, in 17th position, with 27 points.