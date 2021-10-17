American missionaries kidnapped by gangs in Haiti – News

About 17 American missionaries were abducted on Saturday (16) by a criminal gang on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, a Haitian security source told AFP.

Between 15 and 17 Americans, including children, are in the hands of an armed group that has been carrying out kidnappings and robberies for months in the region located between the Haitian capital and the border with the Dominican Republic, said the source, who said he could not confirm whether the kidnappers asked for ransom.

“The well-being and safety of US citizens abroad is one of our top priorities at the State Department. We know this information and have nothing to add at the moment,” a US government spokesman commented to AFP.

On Saturday morning, the gang called “400 mawozo” hijacked several cars traveling along roads it controls and kidnapped Americans and Haitian citizens.

The missionaries and their families were returning from a visit to an orphanage about 30 km from Port-au-Prince, a security service source told AFP.

For some members of this Ohio-based religious organization, this was their first trip to Haiti.

In April, 10 people – including 10 French religious – were kidnapped by this gang in the same region.

Released after 20 days of captivity, Father Michel Briand then told AFP that the group was “in a bad place, in a bad time” and that whoever kidnapped them didn’t plan for it.

The armed gangs, which for years controlled the poorest districts of the Haitian capital, have extended their power to and around Port-au-Prince, where the number of extortionate kidnappings is on the rise.

More than 600 crimes of this type were registered in the first three quarters of 2021, against 231 in the same period of 2020, according to the Center for Analysis and Investigation in Human Rights, based in the Haitian capital.

A deep political crisis has paralyzed Haiti’s socioeconomic development for many years.

The July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse by an armed commando in his private residence further plunged the Caribbean country into uncertainty.