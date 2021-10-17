Amora Mautner says that ‘Secret Truths II’ doesn’t have a double or prosthesis and that ‘it’s erotic even in the coffee scene’

It’s hard to imagine a better name to sign the artistic direction of the erotic ‘Secret Truths II’ than Amora Mautner, defined by actors as “a set heater”. The first Brazilian soap opera originally made for streaming, which portrays the underworld hidden under the glamor of fashion, luxury and power, premieres on Wednesday (20th) on Globoplay.

Amora drives the continuation of Walcyr Carrasco’s series at an even higher voltage than the previous one. Includes threesome, rape, sadomasochism. Sex on the street, in the parking lot, in the bathroom. The arrival of the director on the project brings a change of perspective. Now, the series is shot from a woman’s point of view. And when it comes to sex, that look can transform everything.

— I started from a personal point of view, I wanted to express what it represents to me. Porn movies don’t make me horny. What I like to see is about the imminence, the atmosphere, what’s behind it,” she says. — We are talking about a drive for freedom, which brings sexuality as something primordial, of eros. This atmosphere lives much more in the imminence than in the realization. The series is erotic even in a scene of two people drinking coffee. It’s the sex I would like to see.

Not only her, but also protagonists Camila Queiroz (Angel), Agatha Moreira (Giovanna) and newcomer Julia Byrro (Lara). The trio practically directed the scenes hot along with Blackberry. Romulo Estrela also gave his tidbits. Thus, the director gained intimacy with the actors.

— All the body parts that the audience will see are 100% of the actors. We didn’t have doubles (except for some torture scenes within the practice of sadomasochism) nor do we work with prostheses.

