André Marques and Maria Cândida ‘flirt’ at É de Casa

The presenter André Marques ‘flirted’ with the journalist Maria Cândida in the picture Bem Estar, on the É de Casa program. At the time, he joked with the fact that the famous one prefers the actor Cauã Reymond to him.

However, she countered with her colleague. “No, no, André, you don’t mind me. It doesn’t leave the mustache…”, he affirmed. Then André said: “I give a damn. I even read yesterday on social gossip networks that you had a thing with Richard Gere.”

Then, she laughed and said that “now it’s Richard Gere and up”. “Lost, lost. I even wore my gray beard to stay in style. I’ll remember that later, don’t worry,” said Marques.

Then she said that the presenter needs to have more attitude. “André you talk, talk, and nothing. That’s all I wanted to say,” he said. “That it? Call me André de Gere and I’ll go there now”, he replied.

“Come André Selva de Pedra, it will be much less stone and we’ll have a wine at night”, said the girl. “The wine is matched,” he said.

