Andressa Urach returns to church with her husband Thiago Lopes

A few weeks after announcing that she has re-married Thiago Lopes, Andressa Urach has now announced her return to church, alongside her husband.

The ex-participant of “The Farm” told the news through her Stories on Instagram. “Yesterday was a very special day, as my husband and I were baptized. I want to make it clear that I don’t agree with the holy bonfire and I also don’t like some people who lead Universal, but as I know that Bishop Guaracy and Mrs. Thais are people of God, I will go back to attend the bishop’s meetings, accompanied by my husband,” she began.

Urach made it clear that he is only attending meetings again because of the bishop and that he has been working “forgiveness”.

Andressa Urach announces back to church Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Yes, I am working on forgiveness because I need God’s forgiveness. I am a failure, I recognize my sins, my mistakes and I am what I am. I recognize that I really need Jesus, especially to make my marriage and my family work. . Andressa Urach

Vice Miss Butt also thanked everyone who has been cheering for her and her husband.

“I appreciate the prayers and those who support us. I was very happy with God’s mercy on me, I’m glad I had time to repent, baptize me and start from scratch again. Thank you, love for fighting for us!” .