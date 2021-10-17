Angelus: the logic of Christ is to descend from the pedestal to serve

angelus
Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concept of Spiritu Sancto.
Holy Mary…
Ecce ancilla Domini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Holy Mary…
Et Verbum dear factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Holy Mary…
Now pro nobis, sancta Dei gétrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.
Oremus.
Gratiam tuam, quǽsumus, Domine,
mentibus nostris infuses;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glom perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.
Amen.
Gloria Patri… (to have)
Requiem eternal…
Benedictio Apostolica your Papalis
Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens God,
Pater, et Filius, et Spiritus Sanctus.
Amen.
angelus
V. The Angel of the Lord announced to Mary.
A. And She conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Holy Mary…
V. Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
A. Let it be done in me according to Your Word.
Holy Mary…
V. And the divine Word became incarnate.
A. And he dwelt among us.
Holy Mary…
V. Pray for us, Holy Mother of God.
A. That we may be worthy of Christ’s promises.
Let us pray.
Infuse, Lord, as we ask You, Your grace in our souls, so that we, who through the Annunciation of the Angel know the Incarnation of Christ, Your Son, through His Passion and Death on the Cross, may be led to the glory of the resurrection. Through Our Lord Jesus Christ Your Son who is God with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit.
Amen.
Glory to the Father… (3 times)
Give them eternal rest, Lord. And the perpetual light illuminates them. Rest in peace.
Amen…
Apostolic or Papal Blessing
Lord be with you. He is between us.
May the name of the Lord be blessed.
Now and ever.
Our protection is in the name of the Lord.
What made heaven and earth. May Almighty God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit bless you.
Amen