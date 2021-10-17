Animated film gets first trailer on DC Fandome

Another DC animation is coming!

THE Cat Woman will be the next big DC character to star in his own animated film with Catwoman: Hunted. The production, which has an anime-like style, got its first trailer during the DC Fandome, showing more of Selina Kyle’s dangerous adventure.

In the plot, the Cat Woman goes from hunting to hunting after attempting to steal a very precious gem. That’s because, due to this robbery, she ends up being pursued by a dangerous group of criminals, as well as by Interpol. As if that wasn’t enough, the crime also draws the attention of the batwoman, who joins the hunt for anti-heroin.

You can check out the trailer below:

Previously, the cast of original voices for the production had already been released. Selina’s voice will be Elizabeth Gillies, known for her role on the Nickelodeon series and participation in Brilliant victory and The Winx Club. More recently, his most notable role was in the series Dynasty. Batwoman will be played by Stephanie Beatriz, the Rosa Diaz of Brooklyn 99.

Other notable DC characters were also confirmed in the film, such as the Black mask (Jonathan Banks), Solomon Grundy (Steve Blum), Julia Pennyworth (Lauren Cohan), Talia al Ghul (Zehra Fazal, who will also live nosferata) and Barbara Minerva, to Cheetah (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). In addition, the work will also feature Keith David as Tobias Whale, Jonathan Frakes in the role of King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Kelly Hu living Cheshire, Andrew Kishino playing Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors as la lady and Ron Yuan in the role of Doctor Tzin.

The script for the animated film is signed by Greg Weisman, known for his work on other DC animations such as young Justice and Batman: The Brave and the Fearless. Colin ABV Lewis will be an executive producer as well as Sam Register. In addition, the animation will feature Ethan Spaulding in production. Finally, the direction will be Shinsuke Terasawa, who has worked in several animes, and has credits in XXXHOLiC and Rayearth Magical Warriors, between others.

Catwoman: Hunted is scheduled to be released for February 9, 2022.

Stay with: