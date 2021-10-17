Anitta’s intimate material leaks on the web and Pabllo Vittar revolts

On the afternoon of Thursday (14), Twitter caught fire! Fans of Anitta and Pabllo Vittar got involved in bullshit. The fight brought the name of Pabllo to the most talked about issues in Brazil. The confusion began when drag fans en masse shared Anitta’s new song with Saweetie, “Faking Love”. The problem is that the song had not been officially released. The disclosure on streaming platforms was scheduled for 21:00. The goal would then be to weaken the release by leaking the song before its time.

However, the singer herself quite disapproved of her fan base’s attitude. Pabllo went to his twitter account and gave his opinion on the matter: “Sharing a leak should be an unbailable crime!”, he stated. Angered by the Vittalovers’ attitude, Girl From Rio fans reacted and some went overboard with homophobic comments towards Pabllo. The story got so big that the owner of the hit Triste com T took a stand criticizing the attitude of her own fans.

Twitter took down posts with excerpts from the song for violating copyright rules. However, the leaked audio of the new song was circulated on WhatsApp a few hours before the release. On the Internet, Anitta fans continued to urge them to stop sharing the leaked audio.

Check out Pabllo's tweet:

sharing leak should be a crime not bailable! — Pabllo Vittar (@pabllovittar) October 14, 2021

“Girl From Rio”: Anitta reveals which single she believes will arrive in January

Anitta’s new single, “Faking Love”, arrived this Thursday (14). However, the clip is already with us too! The track is very danceable, and has a bit of funk, with sharp lyrics. However, anyone who thinks that Rio de Janeiro is putting a lot of faith in this track is wrong. In short, the artist is preparing for the single she truly believes. “The great song I really believe comes in January”, warned, “it’s frilly”.

During the press conference, in which Anitta revealed this, the artist also said that she will release a song in Spanish next month, and a Brazilian partnership at the end of the year. Thus, only in January comes the single with “heavy investment”. Besides, for those who wanted to see the carioca singing alone, we have good news: her next single in English will be solo.

“Faking Love” it has barely arrived and is already successful. The track is already playing on radio in the United States. The hit was also included on the “New Music Friday” playlist, with three million followers.

However, a curiosity about the single, in partnership with rapper Saweetie, is that it was not Anitta who chose her, but her manager.

“She’s a lot of fun, but very professional. Very talented and full of personality. The power, my dear! I loved this exchange. I hope she will come to Brazil to know a little about our people and our culture as well.“, said.

With a lot of dancing and sensuality, Anitta and Saweetie release the video for “Faking Love”

Anitta finally released the song “Faking Love”, a partnership with the American singer and rapper Saweetie. This is the third single from the long awaited ‘Girl From Rio’, the Brazilian’s upcoming studio album.

Entirely in English, “Faking Love” brings a mix of pop, funk and rap. The song also won a video, which has just hit the world. The video features incredible choreography, in addition to a lot of sensuality. Check it out below:

(Photo: Disclosure)

Listen to “Faking Love”:

Learn more about Saweetie, feat singer with Anitta

Saweetie is well known in the United States, however, in Brazil it is not a popular name. As much as the singer is in the same nest as Lizzo, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and other rappers, many people started searching for her name after Anitta’s announcement.

So we’ll tell you a little bit of Saweetie’s story! Woman born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper is making her name while fans are consuming her; one of rap’s biggest stars sees himself as a work in progress. His career is a paradox: the California rapper’s first single, “ICY GRL” of 2017, with his sample of “My Neck, My Back”, has been certified platinum.

American singer Saweetie (Photo: Reproduction)

Her third single, 2019’s “My Type” – this time a preview of “Freek-A-Leek” – reached triple platinum. Still, it took her four years since “ICY GRL” to release an album. She has earworm songs and ravenous fans and label support, but no real work. It’s not an admission that needs to be ripped from her. “This is the first time I’m releasing more than 17 songs. It’s a lot to live with. It’s a lot to consume “, she says. “In an era of ‘When’s the last classic album you heard?’, music is like toilet water: flush, flush, flush in, flush out. Or is it ‘You shit’? or ‘You done shittin’?‘”

Saweetie only started rapping at the age of 24, after graduating from USC, where she studied communication with a focus on business. She freed herself in the backseat and worked on odd jobs. She has no regrets about college, though she claims she would have liked to have started her rap career sooner; she had a “huge learning curve”. Mounting the hype hastened its development. Instead of improving her sound, Saweetie had to play festivals, deliver more music. It’s common for musicians to complain about being pressured too soon, but few are so blunt about feeling not just rushed, but robbed of something.

“I’m an artistic girl,” Saweetie says. “And I think in the beginning, this art was stifled. It was withered like a flower. ” That has changed now – she is one of the few people who feel recharged after last year. “In quarantine, I was hydrated. I’ve been watered I’ve been sleeping; I was able to rejuvenate. ” (She also broke up with her boyfriend of three years, Migos ‘Quavo.) “I know what kind of artist I want to be now.” By Vulture.

Check out some of Saweetie’s successes:

1. Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat)

2. HIT IT (feat. Saweetie & Lele Pons)

3. Confetti (Little Mix feat. Saweetie)

4. My Type

5. Tap In