Application driver is beaten after argument with passenger; video | Goiás

A 68-year-old app driver was beaten after arguing with a female passenger in Goiânia because of the delay in reaching the boarding point and then giving up the race. A security camera at the gas station where he and his wife were recording the assault (watch above).

The confusion took place on Saturday (16). The passenger and her husband were arrested on suspicion of serious bodily harm to the driver, according to the Civil Police.

Delegate Eduardo Carrara reported that the woman’s husband went to the scene to get satisfaction from the driver because of the discussion. The woman told police that she was offended by the driver during the bickering.

The names of the man and woman were not released. Therefore, g1 did not find the defense to comment on the case.

Civil Police said the driver was taken to a hospital with a punctured lung, head dislocation, a broken rib and seizures.

The police report reports that the woman called the driver to start the race from the gas station. It would have taken him a while to get to the scene, the two argued, and the man dropped out of the race.

The woman called her husband, who went to the place to get satisfaction from the driver. The security camera footage shows that the man was on his cell phone when the passenger’s husband arrives and throws him to the ground.

The passenger’s husband, according to police, continues beating the driver. Even unconscious, the woman kicks the elderly man in the head.

The gas station attendant tries to break up the fight. Seeing that the driver was unconscious, the aggressors tried to help the victim.

