Aquaman 2 unveils new character looks in DC Fandome footage

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the hero’s second solo adventure played by Jason Momoa, won an unpublished backstage video on DC Fandome of today (16). The video has not been released online, but see below for a description and some of the images.

The preview shows the star on his first day of shooting, saying he is proud of continuing to address ecological issues. Then we see concept art of heroes visiting several different worlds, and new looks for characters like Arraia Negra and Ocean Master – see it all in the gallery below.

Aquaman 2 | DC FanDome Backstage Video Reveals New Character Looks 1 of 9

The director James Wan promises a world “huge, rich, epic and colorful“, like the one in the comics, in the sequel. The filmmaker still comments that the lost kingdom is more mature than the original, “but keep the spirit of fun“.

In addition to Momoa itself, the second Aquaman the return of Patrick Wilson (Master of the Oceans), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Matteen II (Black Ray) and Dolph Lundgren (Nereus). New in the cast include indya moore (Pose) and Vincent Regan (wallander).

James Wan takes over the direction, while David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the original film, was tasked with developing the script for the sequel.

The sequel’s title, together with some clues already given by Wan, may give a little more context to the plot of the film, which will possibly make reference to a 1960s comic.

The production is scheduled to premiere for December 16, 2022. The first film, from 2018, reached the $1.13 billion mark at the world box office.

The complete coverage of the DC FanDome you can check in Omelette. In addition to the news and developments of the event’s news on the website and social networks, you can follow it with us too on Youtube.