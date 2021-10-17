Argentina already has a date to ban the sale of combustion cars; see when it will be

Argentina announced on Wednesday (13) that it will be another country to ban, in the near future, the sale of combustion-powered cars. The plan was presented by President Alberto Fernández during a ceremony at the Toyota Argentina plant in Zárate.

The call Sustainable Mobility Law Project (Sustainable Mobility Bill, translated into Portuguese) was prepared by the Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas and presented by the president to the Argentine Congress. If approved, it will encompass a series of changes, including in the country’s public transport.

The text determines as a goal the investment of an amount equivalent to R$ 44 billion in the Argentine automobile industry by 2030, in addition to the incorporation of electric vehicles in the cities’ public transport fleet. The projection is that 21 thousand new jobs will be created in auto parts and battery manufacturers to meet the demand for electric cars.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Ban date

According to the approved bill prepared by the government of Alberto Fernández, the end point for the sale of combustion vehicles will take place in 2041. To ensure that the schedule is adhered to and everything goes according to plan for the next 20 years, the National Agency for Sustainable Mobility.

The agency’s main mission will be to establish the regulations that future cars manufactured and sold in the country will need to comply with. The idea is to reverse the current scenario of the automotive industry in Argentina, which is in deficit, in addition to expanding exports “in a new and increasingly attractive market”.

Image: Divulgation/Ministry of Argentine Production

Consumers will also have attractions to adapt to the changes and abandon combustion cars. According to the document made available by the ministry, among the benefits listed for buyers are substantial discounts on the prices of cars and chargers, in addition to the reduction in taxes on everything related to the purchase of vehicles of this type.



+3

Source: Autoblog Argentina