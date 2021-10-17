Argo recovers and Tracker moves forward

The car and light commercial market continues to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels. Argo did well again, returning to the lead. Next, the HB20 tries to keep up, but closely followed by the T-Cross, which surpassed Crete and the Tracker, which advanced in sales after almost disappearing from the market due to lack of chips.

Renegade and Compass got together, being joined by VW duo Nivus and Gol. Two others of the same brand follow, with Onix Plus entering the Top 10 again, but with Onix out. The Corolla Cross appears in 12th place, with Cronos in the sequence, no longer being the sedan in first in national sales.

The HR-V stood out last month, but has already returned to its previous level in the sales ranking, bringing Mobi and the Fox engine, which seems to have a good stock still to burn. Without chips even for multimedia, the Corolla plummeted in sales and position. The HB20S continues to sell more than the Voyage, but among them, the Kicks shows that its sales momentum was low in October.

In light commercials, Strada is no longer on the same steam as before, while Toro sees the S10 approaching and with it Hilux on the heels. Saveiro regained position, with Ranger farther away. Fiorino sold little, while Frontier accelerated. She brought the L200 and the Master van, closing the Top 10.

Much further away, Amarok sees Ducato in the rearview mirror and Oroch behind her, down due to Renault’s stoppage due to lack of components. Korean light trucks HR and K2500 walk close together for the first time, taking advantage of the drop of Delivery Express.

Doblo Cargo resurfaced with good sales, followed by Expert and Jumpy. VW’s Express and Daily 35150 close the Top 20.

Check below the 20 best-selling cars and 20 light commercial vehicles in the first half of October 2021:

Automobiles

Argo – 4,405 units HB20 – 3,180 T-Cross – 3,052 Crete – 2,703 Tracker – 2,549 Renegade – 2,172 Compass – 2,094 Nivus – 2,071 Goal – 2004 Onix Plux – 1,903 Onyx – 1,783 Corolla Cross – 1,469 Chronos – 1,384 HR-V – 1,328 Furnishing – 1,247 Fox – 1,064 Corolla – 959 HB20S – 932 Kicks – 883 Voyage – 779

light commercials

Strada – 2,526 units Torus – 2,290 S10 – 1,752 Hilux – 1,744 Saveiro – 906 Ranger – 686 Fiorino – 510 Frontier – 450 L200 – 433 Master – 374 Amarok – 181 Ducatus – 152 Oroch – 142 HR – 131 K2500 – 125 Doblo – 114 Expert – 105 Jumpy – 93 Express – 90 Daily 35150 – 83

[Fonte: Fenabrave]