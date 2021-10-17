Ashes collected from burning in Brazilian biomes become art in São Paulo | National Newspaper

One artist uses ashes produced by burning mixed with paint and creates a large mural in São Paulo.

The work is a reinterpretation of a painting by Portinari and also a warning about the fires that threaten our biomes.

The gray of the fires reached the center of São Paulo — and blended into the almost colorless landscape. It’s the big city opening up the destruction of the forest in a panel of one thousand square meters.

An painting and a protest by Mundano, artist and activist born and raised in the city, in the concrete forest.

“It’s a big cry. We are experiencing climate change, our time is running out. The Amazon already emits more CO2 than it absorbs, so the planet is out of balance. And I join this chorus for us to make real changes,” he said the artist.

Mundano used the ashes of the Pantanal, the Cerrado, the Amazon and the Atlantic Forest to revive one of the most important works of the modernist painter Candido Portinari, “O Lavrador de Café”. A tree stump, symbol of deforestation, links the two works.

“She also has this whole scenario that makes it possible to reread, 87 years later, playing with the elements”, adds Mundano.

Instead of the farmer, a brigade. Instead of the train, trucks carrying wooden logs. The clouds in the sky have turned to smoke, which sends out a signal, “SOS”, “help”. In the hourglass, the urgency of time. Portinari’s son was moved when he saw the panel for the first time.

“I thought it was extraordinary. This issue of the environment took on an emphasis that it didn’t have that much before. So, I think that Mundano’s work is essential, it is timely, it is very current,” said João Candido Portinari Filho.

It took just over two weeks for the work to be done. Before that, another three traveling ten thousand kilometers to collect the remains of the fires.

In a bag, we have charcoal, which is the darkest pigment. In another box, there are ashes from the Amazon. But the artist achieved a multitude of other nuances by mixing the powder with water, paint, varnish, and thus arrived at a palette of ashes. And named every tone. There are, for example, “Pantanal at risk”, “Cerrado greed”, and the “Devastated Atlantic Forest”.

For someone who made a name for themselves in art with the color of graffiti, it’s been a challenge to work with one color.

“I think that’s it. You have to get out of the comfort zone, do something new, challenging. Because without a forest, there is no water, and if there is no water, there is no life. So that’s where I thank all the brigade members,” he said the artist.