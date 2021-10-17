At the waterfall, Larissa Manoela bathes with a tiny carved piece

Larissa Manoela took advantage of the slack from the recordings of In addition to the illusion, to squander your fitness on social media. At the time, the actress it appeared in a string of unpublished records, sporting the healed corpão with a tiny carved blue piece.

In Minas Gerais, the star displayed natural curves and a contagious smile. “A bath to wash the soul”, said in the caption. With more than 50 thousand likes, warm praise was not lacking.

“Oh my, what perfect pictures, I wanted a bath like that too”, confessed a young man. “Nature makes you even more beautiful”, commented the second person. “Shocked by this beauty,” pointed out the last one.

got angry

A few months ago, Larissa Manoela had to resort to social media to deny rumors that he would be depressed. According to her, people should not spread false news that worries others.

“Here I am, again, having to deny false news about me. But let’s go! Know that I will do this whenever it happens, out of respect for my fans and people who follow my work and care for me. Here the conversation is straight, straight with you. No, I’m not depressed. In fact, people should take more responsibility when talking about an illness as serious as this one. This news is a lie”, he said.

Homage

In May of this year, Larissa opened her heart in a brilliant tribute to comedian Paulo Gustavo, who was a victim of Covid-19. According to her, the memories beside him will never be forgotten.

“It’s hard to believe. You who made me laugh so much, today makes me cry with your departure! The pain is immense and the loss of the great artist, son, father, husband and friend you have always been is overwhelming. What a pleasure to have known you beyond the screen. I acted, traveled, received audios, videos, was presented with loving posts, exchanged affectionate messages and had the honor of giving you several hugs that I remember with all my heart today”, she began.

When finished, the global argued about being a fan of the actor; “I will be your eternal fan. Shine a lot from up there. You live in us! All my love, affection and feeling the wonderful family that Paulo leaves. Dona Dea, Sr Julio, Ju, my beloved Thales, Romeo and Gael. I’m with you! Gigantic love, which cannot be measured. God continues to give a lot of strength to the families of the more than 400 thousand lives lost to this virus”, he pointed out.

Check out: