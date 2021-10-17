Athletico-PR x Fluminense: where to watch, embezzlements and probable lineups for the Brazilian match

This Sunday, the Fluminense faces Athletico-PR, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada. The match, valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Nationals, could be decisive in recovering the Tricolor after three games without a win or a goal. Hurricane, on the other hand, aiming at the Copa do Brasil, enters the field with a reserve team. The game will be broadcast by TV Globo, Premiere and Tempo Real do THROW!

Although the duel is extremely important for the Rio club, Flu will not be able to count on full strength. After suffering an injury to the left foot, Fred is out of the next rounds of the Brazilian. Gabriel Teixeira, who has been recovering from an injury to his left thigh, also does not participate. However, coach Marcão can promote the return of Egidio, or Marlon, John Kennedy and Jhon Arias to lawns. Luccas Claro is back after being suspended, but should start the match on the bench to make way for David Braz.

Athletico-PR, in turn, must start the match with a mixed team. Focused on the next stage of the Copa do Brasil, next week, Alberto Valentim wants to save some players. However, Santos and Thiago Heleno should reinforce the group on Sunday. Nicolas, Lucas Halter and Matheus Babi are still in the medical department and also do not play this Sunday.

> Check the Brazilian Series A ranking

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR x FLUMINENSE

Date/Time: 10/17/2021, at 4 pm

Local: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias (MG) and Ricardo Junior (MG)

Video Arbitrator: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto (MG)

Where to watch: TV Globo, Premiere and Real Time of THROW!

ATHLETICO-PR (Technician: Alberto Valentim)

Saints; Thiago Heleno (Zé Ivaldo), Lucas Fasson and Nicolás Hernandez; Khellven, Richard (Erick), Christian and Pedrinho; Carlos Eduardo, Pedro Rocha and Bissoli.

Embezzlement: Nikão (suspended), Nicolas (thigh injury), Lucas Halter (left foot injury) and Matheus Babi (right knee injury).

Hanging: Zé Ivaldo, Abner, Nicolas, Léo Cittadini, Terans and Renato Kayzer.

FLUMINENSE (Technician: Marcao)

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz, Egidio (Marlon); André (Jhon Arias), Nonato and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and John Kennedy.

Embezzlement: Hudson (ligament injury), Goose (arm surgery recovery) and Fred (left foot injury).

Hanging: Nino, Nonato and Danilo Barcelos.