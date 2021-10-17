Athletico x Fluminense: Probable lineups, arbitration, embezzlement and more

Without winning for three games in the Brazilian Championship (two defeats and one draw), Fluminense is going after the rehabilitation against Athletico, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 27th round. With 33 points, the Tricolor occupies the tenth position. The opponent adds one more and is in eighth.

To try to rediscover the path of victories, coach Marcão will make changes in all sectors of the team. On the defensive, criticized left-back Danilo Barcelos will be replaced by Marlon. To give more creative power to the midfield, Jhon Arias wins the seat of defensive midfielder Nonato. Finally, John Kennedy enters the attack in place of Bobadilla. Fred, injured, stays out. Another absence is Luccas Claro, preserved due to wear and tear due to the sequence of games. Thus, David Braz continues to form a double back with Nino.

At Athletico, which would no longer have the suspended midfielder Nikão, coach Alberto Valentim should still save some holders due to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil in the middle of the week against Flamengo. Names like right-back Marcinho, defenders Pedro Henrique and Thiago Heleno and midfielder Terans tend to be preserved.

Check out all the match information:

ATHLETIC X FLUMINENSE

Local: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Date/Time: 10/17/2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Arbiteration: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG), assisted by Guilherme Dias Camilo (Fifa-MG) and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

Streaming: Globo Network

* O NETFLU will make audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast on Facebook or Twitch

ATHLETIC: Santos, Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Fasson and Nicolás Hernandez; Khellven, Richard, Christian and Pedrinho; Carlos Eduardo, Pedro Rocha and Bissoli. Technician: Alberto Valentine.

Embezzlement: Nikão, suspended; Nicolas, Lucas Halter and Matheus Babi, injured.

Hanging: Abner, Nicolas, Léo Cittadini, Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André, Yago and Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Fred, Gabriel Teixeira, Ganso and Hudson, injured; Luccas Claro, preserved with muscle wasting.

Hanging: Danilo Barcelos, Nino and Nonato.