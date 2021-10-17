Atlético-MG tries to equal Corinthians and get closer to the feat that only Flamengo de Jesus and Palmeiras de Felipão achieved in the country

Against Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG can reach 19 games unbeaten in the Brazilian Championship

leader of Brazilian championship, O Atlético-MG can conquer a mark that only three other clubs have reached in the running points. Against Atlético-GO, out of the house, the rooster can reach an undefeated turn.

only the Flamengo of 2019, the palm trees of 2018 and the Corinthians 2017 managed to stay a turn or more undefeated. And they all beat champion at the end of the 38 rounds.

See below the biggest unbeaten streaks of the Brazilian Championship:

Flamengo (2019): 24 games, with 21 wins and 3 draws

Palmeiras (2018): 23 games, with 17 wins and 6 draws

Corinthians (2017): 19 games, with 14 wins and 5 draws

Atlético-MG (2021): 18 games, with 14 wins and 4 draws

Athletic-PR (2004): 18 games, with 12 wins and 6 draws

São Paulo (2008): 18 games, with 12 wins and 6 draws

Atlético-MG’s last defeat was for the 7th round of Brasileirão. At the time, the rooster, on June 27, was defeated by saints 2 to 0 in Vila Belmiro.

Galo leads Brasileirão with 56 points, 11 more than Flamengo, who have two games in hand, after 26 rounds.