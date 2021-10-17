Atlético-MG visits Atlético-GO to be fourth club with “one turn” undefeated in the Brazilian Nationals | athletic-mg

Absolute leader of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG is going to Goiânia, this Sunday, in search of keeping alive the campaign’s unbeaten record. If they add points against Atlético-GO, they will reach 19 games undefeated in the running points, something rare, which has only happened three times, and always with teams that beat champions.

Galo hasn’t lost in the competition since June 27, when they were defeated by Santos 2-0 in Vila, in the seventh round. Cuca’s team won 14 times, with another four draws. The current 18 games without knowing the defeat already put Atlético-2021 among the six great unbeaten streaks of the Brazilian in straight points, considering by edition (see below).

The leader of the item is Flamengo of 2019, with 24 matches in the record-breaking champion scoring campaign (90). Only Jorge Jesus’ team has more points than Atlético in the first 25 matches (58×56).

Galo could have already scored an undefeated round, but the 19th round match, against Grêmio, which marks the end of the first half, was postponed to November 3rd.

If they win (or tie) Atlético-GO, Galo reaches 19 games undefeated, surpasses the 1986 mark and is only behind the 1977 runner-up campaign, when there were 21 matches winning or tying, in the frustrating final lost to São Paulo, on penalties.

The biggest unbeaten record of the Brazilian (complete points)

Flamengo (2019): 24 games, with 21 wins and 3 draws

Palmeiras (2018): 23 games, with 17 wins and 6 draws

Corinthians (2017): 19 games, with 14 wins and 5 draws

Atlético (2021): 18 games, with 14 wins and 4 draws

Athletico-PR (2004): 18 games, with 12 wins and 6 draws

São Paulo (2008): 18 games, with 12 wins and 6 draws

The Rooster’s invincibility in the Brazilian

21 games: 17 wins (eight in a row), 4 draws

18 games: 14 wins (nine in a row) and 4 draws