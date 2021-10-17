Average price of gasoline exceeds R$ 6 six weeks ago, points out ANP – News

The price of a liter of regular gasoline in Brazil has been above R$ 6 for six weeks, points out the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). On average, a liter of fuel in the country is sold for R$ 6,117. In 19 of the 27 units of the federation, the product was sold for more than R$ 6 between 3 and 9 October, period of the most recent survey by the agency.

The most expensive gasoline in Brazil is in Rio de Janeiro, where a liter is sold for an average price of R$ 6.764. In second place appears Piauí, with fuel costing R$ 6.733 per liter, on average. Rio Grande do Norte comes next (R$ 6,675 per liter).

Amapá is the state with the lowest average price of fuel in the country, with a liter sold at R$ 5,350. In Roraima, this amount is R$ 5,743. São Paulo has the third lowest price (R$5,808). The other five units of the federation with a value below R$6 are Santa Catarina (R$5.814), Paraná (R$5.941), Ceará (R$5.957), Paraíba (R$5.963) and Pernambuco (R$5.996).

In all regions of Brazil, the price of regular gasoline exceeds R$6. The Midwest has the highest average price, with R$6.282 per liter. In second place is the Northeast (R$ 6,118), followed by the Southeast (R$ 6,109) and by the North (R$ 6,080). The best price is registered in the South, where a liter of gasoline costs, on average, R$ 6.071.

Inflation

Measures to stop the rise in fuel prices, which have been driving the rise in inflation in the country, are now at the top of the federal government’s priorities. President Jair Bolsonaro filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to force the National Congress to enact a law in 120 days with the objective of standardizing the rates applied by the states in the ICMS of products, part of the factors that, according to the government, justify the increase in prices.

Last Wednesday (13th), the Chamber of Deputies approved the basic text of the Complementary Bill 11/20, which changes the ICMS levy model on fuel prices. The proposal will be analyzed by the Senate.

On October 8, Petrobras announced a 7.19% readjustment in the average selling price of gasoline, with the liter going from R$ 2.78 to R$ 2.98. The value represents an increase of R$ 0.20 per liter at the service stations.

Risk of running out of gasoline

Sindicombustíveis-DF said this Friday (15) that there is a risk of running out of gasoline in the Federal District and other states. According to the president of the union, Paulo Tavares, despite the increase, there is still a lag in the prices charged by Petrobras. To R7, the leader declared that there is around 30% risk of shortages.

“The gap is big because the government is holding prices back, despite not declaring it. The government keeps prices pegged to the dollar and the [valor do] barrel of oil. Importers in Goiânia and Brasília are out of products. They started placing orders with Petrobras refineries and all ended up having cut liter quotas,” said Tavares.