Back in Paris, Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s affair, enjoys the day with the player’s top and friends

Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s affair, is back in Paris, the city where the player lives. This Saturday, she appeared enjoying the day there alongside top model Izabel Goulart, Bianca Coimbra, one of the star’s best friends, and Carol Cabrino, also a friend of the striker and wife of the Paris Saint-Germain player Marquinhos. “Killing nostalgia,” captioned Bianca when posting the record.

Bruna Biancardi with Bianca Coimbra, Carol Cabrino and the top Izabel Goulart Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Bruna traveled to Paris accompanied by Neymar, who returned to France after the Brazilian team’s round of matches for the World Cup qualifiers. On Friday, a fan caught the two of them in the gallery of the Parc des Princes stadium, watching the PSG game. In early September, the influencer returned to Brazil after a season with the ace in Europe, where they were photographed together for the first time during a boat trip in Ibiza, Spain.

Bruna Biancardi posta de Paris Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Bruna Biancardi with Bianca Coimbra and Jessica Verratti Photo: reproduction/ instagram