Baduel case: the chavista dictatorship is killing its political prisoners – 10/16/2021

“At an event with the presence of the president, they gave me a very high judgment, in which those present joined in, with the tacit agreement of the President: ‘Baduel, traitor, go to the wall!'” the Venezuelan general told me Raúl Baduel in April 2008, when he received me for an interview at his office in Caracas. “This is worrisome,” continued Baduel, who died this week in the Chavista regime’s dungeons.

For all that happened over the next thirteen years, he did have reason to worry. In the year following the interview, in 2009, the soldier, who had been commander of the Venezuelan army between 2004 and 2006 and then defense minister in the government of Hugo Chávez until 2007, was arrested on charges of embezzlement of public money.

But the real reason for Baduel’s first arrest, which lasted six years, was revenge for having “betrayed” Chavez in 2007, by declaring himself against a constitutional reform that would give the president wide powers and embed in the country’s charter the definition of Venezuela as a socialist state.

Thanks in large part to Baduel, who had just retired and left the ministry, the Venezuelan military leadership felt supported in not allowing, at that moment, a fraud in counting the results of the constitutional referendum held at the end of 2007. Chávez was defeated, at least temporarily.

Released in 2015, Baduel continued to be a thorn in the side of the Chavista dictatorship, due to the influence he still exerted in the military ranks.

The respect he enjoyed with the armed forces, despite the government’s defence, was justifiable: it was Baduel who, in April 2002, brought Chavez back to power after a failed coup d’état that put a business leader in the presidency.

With this act, the general guaranteed legality at a time when Chávez had not yet put in place his own dictatorial project.

In 2017, a year of intense protests against President Nicolás Maduro, Chávez’s successor (who died in 2013 of cancer), Baduel was again imprisoned on charges of conspiring against the government.

Since then, he was one of the main political prisoners of the Chavez dictatorship, precisely because he was an ally of Chavez who broke with the regime and fell into disgrace.

An estimated 250 more Venezuelans are being detained for opposing the government. Ten have died under the tutelage of the Venezuelan state, many in suspicious conditions, possibly as a result of ill-treatment, torture or having been denied medical assistance.

Opposition councilor Fernando Albán, for example, was found dead in the courtyard of the headquarters of Sebin, the political police of the Venezuelan regime, three years ago. Military officer Rafael Acosta Arévalo, another prisoner of conscience, died in prison from multiple trauma, in unexplained conditions.

The circumstances of Raúl Baduel’s death are also disputed.

The announcement of his passing was made by Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, in a Twitter post, allegedly as a result of a covid-19 infection.

It was through social networks that Baduel’s relatives learned of the death. Promptly, they went to the morgue to ensure that his body was not cremated, as they required an independent autopsy.

Baduel’s sons deny that he was with covid-19. Daughter Andreína said that he had received a visit from the family a few days before and had no symptoms of the disease, but severe abdominal pain, which has been going on for months, since he underwent surgery for an inguinal hernia at the end of last year. At the time, he barely had time to recover from the surgery, being taken back to his prison cell a few hours later, still post-operatively.

In addition, another of his sons, Josnar, who recently shared a cell with his father for allegedly taking part last year in an armed uprising against Maduro, told the family’s lawyer that Sebin agents tried to force him under threat. of torture, recording a video confirming that the father had died of covid-19.

(Josnar is not the only son of Baduel who also became a political prisoner. Raúl Emilio Baduel was also imprisoned with his father, between 2017 and 2018, on charges of disturbing public order.)

Baduel’s family and Venezuelan opposition leaders are convinced that Nicolas Maduro’s government has killed the general little by little, through modern torture tactics and systematic refusal to give him adequate medical attention over the years.

Baduel, like other political prisoners from Chavismo who passed through the Tomb (as the regime’s dungeon installed in the basement of a building in downtown Caracas is called), spent months in solitary confinement, with white light on 24 hours a day, without being able to discern day from night, with no external communication, with little food and subjected to the freezing temperatures of a constantly running air conditioner.

This is just one example of the type of torture that political prisoners of the Maduro regime are subjected to. And how they are gradually murdered.

The UN (United Nations), the OAS (Organization of American States) and the US government demand an independent investigation into the cause of Baduel’s death, if necessary through the exhumation of his body. It’s also what the general’s family wants.

“If you give constitutional character to a particular ideology, how are other citizens who do not share that ideology? Excluded,” Baduel told me in 2008. His own fate demonstrates that he was right.