Bayern Munich scores four goals in seven minutes and runs over Leverkusen | german football

The promise was a balanced duel between two candidates for the title of the German Championship. But the confrontation between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen became a hurdle on the part of the Bavarian team since the beginning of the game. The team led by Julian Nagelsmann thrashed Leverkusen 5-1 this Sunday, away from home, with four goals scored in seven minutes, still in the first half.
The victory leaves Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga, with 19 points, one more than Borussia Dortmund – who beat Maiz on Saturday. Leverkusen, who was behind the two teams, is left behind, with 16 points.
The tumult started at the third minute, when Lewandowski, always him, opened the scoring with a letter kick, after a pass from Upamecano. The current best player in the world would hit the net again in the 30th minute, when Bayern opened an impressive streak, and Leverkusen failed to show a reaction.
At 34, Müller extended after a cross kick by Süle, putting 3 to 0 on the scoreboard. In the very next move, Gnabry turned the score into a rout taking advantage of Müller’s pass – and scored again two minutes later. In the 37th minute, the score was 5-0 in favor of the Bavarian team.
From there, Bayern started to manage the result, already eyeing the commitment for the Champions League against Benfica, next Wednesday. This allowed a growth of Leverkusen, who still had a discount 10 minutes into the final stage with Schick and had a goal disallowed at the end.
Coach Julian Nagelsmann made almost all the changes in the first half of the second half, taking out athletes like Goretzka, Müller and Lewandowski – who is the top scorer in the Bundesliga, with nine goals, tying with Haaland.
