Binance to launch the biggest program ever announced in the cryptosphere

To expand the capabilities of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem and roll it out across the financial technology industry in the future, the cryptocurrency broker announced an expressive 8-digit accelerator fund, divided into a tiered development model in four areas: Talents ($100m), Liquidity Incentive Program ($100m), Builder Program ($300m) and Investment and Incubation Program ($500m).

The Investment and Incubation Program is the one that will receive the most funds, with a focus on expanding multiple chains of prominent areas in the technological sphere including various metaverses, games, artificial intelligence and much more.

In issuing the statement, Binance expressed high expectations regarding advancing interoperability between traditional infrastructures and Web 3.0:

“With the collaboration of industry-leading organizations, the investment fund will target scaling Blockchain technology for real-life use cases and bridge the gap between crypto-blockchain and today’s technical-financial industries.”

BSC

The BSC ecosystem was first brought to market in September 2020, presenting itself as a key launching pad in promoting the development of decentralized apps, also known as dApps, which would be compatible with the Ethereum network through the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Since its launch, BSC has seen significant growth, reaching more than 1 million daily active users in a surprising number of more than 900 dApps.

Furthermore, in a scenario of multiple hacks and breaches in decentralized finance spaces, also known as DeFi, BSC has teamed up with Blockchain security company ImmuneFi to offer rewards for found bugs, as well as offering incentives for focused hackers ethical and whitehat developers.