Biro-Biro and Zenon believe in Corinthians’ victory at Majestic: ‘always takes advantage’

Corinthians plays in the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship this Monday. From 20h onwards, the Majestic will start at the Morumbi stadium. Alvinegro idols, Biro-Biro and Zenon demonstrate confidence in Timão and are based on a positive retrospective.

Zenon cited the recent change of coach at the rival club, but said he doesn’t know if Rogério Ceni can show a reaction in the derby.

“We’ll have this confrontation on Monday, against São Paulo with a new coach. The guys think he’ll work. I have my doubts. Corinthians is very motivated for this match, it motivates much more“, said Zenon to the program Miuca do Timão, gives Timon Central TV.

Meanwhile, Biro-Biro bet on retrospect to make his bet on the Alvinegro squad.

“Corinthians always has the advantage when playing against São Paulo. The stats of this game is to stick to it there. We are really expecting Corinthians to beat São Paulo and looking for the result. We want to see Corinthians in this classic, a loose team and go up, let these kids go to lie down and roll. That’s what we expect,” stated Biro-Biro.

Finally, Zenon compared the casts on paper and continued to bet on the advantage of the São Jorge park club.

“On paper, if we stop to analyze the defense, midfield and attack sectors, Corinthians is better than São Paulo, it is more consistent. What I project is Corinthians deploying good football and coming out with a victory, regardless of Rogério Ceni’s debut in São Paulo. In terms of consistency, Corinthians is better at the moment and will be very excited to play against São Paulo with a new coach, finished Zenon.

