Bisexual Superman turns bullshit between Douglas and Maurício, from volleyball

DC Comics’ revelation that the new Superman, Jon Kent, is bisexual had repercussions in the sports world, and became a reason for bullshit among players of the men’s and women’s volleyball teams. Athletes were divided in their opinions, and Maurício Souza and Douglas Souza exchanged barbs.
The first criticized the advertisement of the American publisher, which publishes the comic, and the athlete made fun of it on his social networks. “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go to this one and see where we’re going to end up”, Maurício posted, with the image released by DC of the superman kissing a boy.
The publication was followed by comments from other volleyball athletes, such as Sidão and Wallace. “Mercy,” wrote the last one, as a way of endorsing the criticism.
Faced with the repercussion, Douglas Souza, Maurício’s teammate, countered. The pointer celebrated DC Comics’ novelty, and started an exchange of barbs.
“Funny that I didn’t ‘go straight’ seeing male superheroes kissing women. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry, but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality. There will be kissing. Thanks DC for thinking about acting all of us and not just a part,” wrote Douglas Souza, the first men’s team to openly speak out about being gay.
Douglas’ post also gained support from peers. Sheilla Castro, Fabi Alvim, Carol Gattaz, Erika Coimbra, Gabi Guimarães and Suelle Oliveira commented on the photo and supported the publication.
In “answer”, Mauricio made a cryptic post on his Instagram profile. “Not up to me! Here it’s as fragile as a corner fence stretcher!”, he wrote in a photo with the phrase: “Nowadays right is wrong and wrong is right. Don’t depend on me. I choose a side, I take the side that I think is right. I stick with my beliefs, values and ideals.”