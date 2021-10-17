Bisexual Superman turns bullshit between Douglas and Maurício, from volleyball

DC Comics’ revelation that the new Superman, Jon Kent, is bisexual had repercussions in the sports world, and became a reason for bullshit among players of the men’s and women’s volleyball teams. Athletes were divided in their opinions, and Maurício Souza and Douglas Souza exchanged barbs.

The first criticized the advertisement of the American publisher, which publishes the comic, and the athlete made fun of it on his social networks. “Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go to this one and see where we’re going to end up”, Maurício posted, with the image released by DC of the superman kissing a boy.