Bitcoin becomes 8th biggest asset in the world

The price of bitcoin, at this moment, already surpasses the US$ 61k zone. The latest price jump of the main crypto asset is bringing the general market capitalization (market cap) closer to its historical highs, which has been generating great market expectations.

BTC x Large global companies

With a current market value of $1,158 trillion, BTC has already surpassed Facebook, and now appears right behind silver ($1,315 trillion).

It is not the first time that bitcoin (BTC) surpasses the entire value of the social media company, as Bitcoin.com reported that BTC grew more than Facebook during the first week of January this year.

Interestingly, at that time, BTC was only changing hands for $41,462 per unit, while Facebook’s market capitalization was $758 billion.

Today, the market limits of BTC and Facebook are higher and Facebook is valued at $926.27 billion.

Meanwhile, in January 2021, BTC had not yet surpassed Tesla, but today’s market valuations show that BTC is two points ahead of the electric car maker.

BTC is also ahead of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A), as the total value of BRK-A shares is $636.97 billion on Friday.

What can come next?

The next asset the BTC needs to outperform is silver (Ag), as all the silver in the world is now estimated at $1.313 trillion. BTC’s $1.119 trillion valuation needs to exceed 17.33% to exceed the overall net worth of the global silver supply.

In addition to silver, gold (Au), Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet (Google) and Amazon are also ahead of BTC.

BTC has a long way to go to outperform the main precious metal, Au, and is expected to appreciate more than 95% just to outperform the global value of gold.

To beat the second most valuable global asset, Apple (AAPL), the leading crypto-asset must outperform gains of more than 112.3%. At that point, BTC would be the second most valuable asset in the world.

In order for the BTC to exceed the AAPL’s overall market valuation, the encryption would need to be valued at $125,257 per unit. Of course, this $125K estimate is based on the number of BTCs in circulation today, and at that point more bitcoins will be issued, meaning the $125K estimate will likely be lower.

With the current supply of 18,844,512 BTC, to win the gold, each bitcoin would have to be worth $619,500.

Another interesting fact is that if the BTC overtakes Apple and comes close to the overall appreciation of the gold market, Satoshi Nakamoto could, in theory, become the richest man in the world by the end of this year.

