Bitcoin is entering the final stage of a major uptrend, says cryptocurrency analyst

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Alessio Rastani believes Bitcoin ( BTC ) is entering the final bull market stage, which will drive the leading cryptocurrency towards a price target of $100,000.

To explain his prediction, Rastani cited Elliott’s wave theory, which divides upward price trends into five waves. Rastani believes we have entered the final wave of an uptrend that started in early 2019 and is expected to peak sometime next year.

“When this five-wave move is complete, I expect a bear market,” he said.

Elliott Waves Model. Source: leadertrader.com

Citing research by behavioral finance expert Jason Goepfert, Rastani predicted that Bitcoin’s next bear market could coincide with a broader downtrend in traditional markets that could occur “in the next few years.”

Rastani pointed out that Bitcoin would be negatively affected by a stock market correction, as both equities and BTC are risky assets.

“When there is an appetite for risk, both markets go up. But when there is little appetite, when there is little appetite for risk, they go down. ”

Check out the full interview on our YouTube channel and don’t forget to subscribe!

READ MORE