Bitcoin is high and approaching historic record

Bitcoin trades at a high this morning, close to its historic high, amid the euphoria in the market over the expectation of the start of operations of the first ETF (exchange traded fund) of the cryptocurrency in the United States.

At dawn this Saturday (16), the price reached US$ 62,232, according to the site CoinMarketCap. Later, around 11 am, the cryptocurrency had already given in, but was still close to $61,000. Analysts expect the price to exceed the US$ 65,000 mark and renew the historic record set this year. On Friday (15), the price exceeded US$ 60 thousand for the first time since April.

The optimism among traders was triggered by a Bloomberg report that anticipated the imminence of authorization by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the US CVM) for the bitcoin ETF, which would be the first of its kind traded in the US.

Last night, the regulatory agency accepted a ProShares prospectus that predicts the launch of the ETF fund ProShares Bitcoin Strategy as early as next Monday. The start of negotiations, however, should not be immediate. Valkyrie Funds also presented a similar document.

Analysts say the SEC’s green light should boost bitcoin prices, especially if the funds are well accepted. Decentralized assets rose sharply in the first five months of the year, after companies like Tesla announced their intention to accept it as a means of payment.

The rally, however, came to a halt amid China’s growing regulatory encirclement against cryptocurrencies. In recent weeks, gains have resumed in the wake of improving sentiment.