Bitcoin will still go up 10 times but its valuation will be significantly lower than altcoins, says investor that profit 67,000% with cryptocurrencies

The approval of the first US Bitcoin ETF (BTC) brought the price of the largest cryptocurrency on the market very close to its all-time high, with analysts believing the cryptoactive could even reach $100,000.

However, for the founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, although the BTC can still rise 100% it will be surpassed by the altcoin market which will have a much higher value than cryptocurrency.

In a recent edition of the Blockchain Letter from the Panther, the head of the digital asset management company describes Dan Morehead’s top quotes of the SALT 2021 conference in New York.

During the conference, Morehead said that, although your company has profited a lot from BTC, he emphasized that the majority of future cryptocurrency earnings will come from investments in altcoin.

“My perspective is: Bitcoin has been amazing – Panther Bitcoin Fund has increased 67,000% since inception. However, I think the majority of future earnings will be from tokens outside of Bitcoin. I know this sounds heretical to some people here, but that’s my professional opinion,” he said.

Altcoins will outperform Bitcoin in appreciation

To justify his opinion, Morehead compares the rise of Bitcoin and its competitors to the boom in the tech industry in the late 1990s.

“It’s like saying in 1998 that [a] most of the future gains from the technology would come from outside Microsoft.

At the time, Microsoft was worth $218 billion, Apple $3.5 billion, Amazon was worth $2.2 billion. Google and Facebook were zero – they didn’t even exist.

“In the years since, Microsoft has performed very well – it increased 10-fold. However, 80% of the technology gains in these five stocks came from outside Microsoft. That’s the view I have here – I think the BTC will go up about 10x It’s a great investment… [mas] I think the broader portfolio with altcoins will outperform,” he concluded.

