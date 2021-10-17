Blind Marriage had another five couples that were not shown

The reality “Casamento à Cegas Brasil” has become one of the most talked about themes on social networks since it was released by Netflix, on the last day 6. The final episodes come out next Wednesday (20). According to a report by Uol, in addition to the couples that the public follows, another five couples were formed during the reality show, but were not chosen to be accompanied by the program.

These couples fell in love, had the proposal of marriage and recorded the meeting, but none of this was shown and they did not go to the “honeymoon” phase of the reality show. According to the report, this is an editorial choice for the production, which opts for couples that it believes will be of more interest to the public.

The couples who did not have the stories shown are Anna Arraes and Bruno Brych, Pamella Sousa and Gustavo Mester, Ana Gaudêncio and Alexis Martinho, Aline Moraes and Diego Pasquini, and Priscila Pitman and Victor Varella.

Those who followed were Rodrigo Vaisemberg and Dayanne Feitoza, Nanda Terra and Thiago Rocha, Carol Macedo and Hudson Mendes, Ana Prado and Shayan, and Luana Braga and Lissio Fiod. In Wednesday’s episodes, the audience will know their outcome.

The reality contract provides for the possibility of stories not being told. Exact criteria are not explained to participants. “We don’t know why our story, like many others, is not shown,” wrote Aline Moraes, in a photo posted alongside Diego Pasquini.

Another participant, Alexis Martinho, answered a question from fans of the program about why he didn’t appear in the edition. “There’s a question I’d also like answered. You would love our story,” he says.

The report also says that the demonstrations on social networks did not go down well with the production of the reality. Participants sign a confidentiality agreement with a R$100,000 fine in case of non-compliance.

Participants received fees for each “phase” of the program – the cabin and then the “honeymoon”, which had only 10 of those selected.

Netlix did not comment on the backstage disclosed.