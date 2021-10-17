Blind Wedding Brazil is childhood friend of Mick Jagger’s son

Lucas Jagger, the son of Mick Jagger (vocalist of The Rolling Stones) and Luciana Gimenez, is a childhood friend of Carol Novaes, a bride from the Wedding in Brazil. The curiosity was revealed by UOL journalist Aline Ramos.

According to the account, the lawyer practically grew up with Mick Jagger’s son. The mother of the Marriage to the Blind Brazil participant had been working for the presenter Luciana Gimenez for years.

The difference between Carol Novaes and Lucas Jagger is eight years. But, the two seem to have created a strong bond.

With the revelation involving the son of Mick Jagger and the participant on the Netflix reality show, a publication by the two was revealed. The image posted on Instagram shows a selfie of childhood friends.

“Delighted to see the man you’ve become. Human, humble, intelligent and 40cm taller than me”, joked the lawyer, saying that she loves her friend.

Blind Marriage Brazil is available on Netflix

Blind Marriage brings couples on dates where they cannot see each other, as the title already suggests. They can only meet face to face after deciding who their soul mate is.

There are a total of 10 days of conversation, through booths. After creating emotional bonds, participants can see each other for the first time and spend a few days on their honeymoon. After that, they move in together and for a month they face routine, work, friends and family.

Netflix stated that COVID-19 tests and participant follow-up were performed so that everything was safely recorded.

The presentation of the Brazilian version is by actors Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz, who are married.

All episodes from the first season of Marriage to the Blind Brazil are on Netflix.