Bodies of family dead in a shipwreck in MS are veiled in Rio Verde | Goiás

The four bodies of a family who died in a shipwreck in Mato Grosso do Sul were veiled in Rio Verde this Sunday (17), at the headquarters of a Masonic lodge in the city. They were in the hotel-boat Carcará that capsized in the Paraguay River during a fishing expedition through the Pantanal. A victim living in Goiás remains missing.
Rain and strong winds may have been the reasons for the wreck, according to the Fire Department. The vessel had 21 people on board, including 12 tourists from Rio Verde, southwest of Goiás. In all, seven died and 14 managed to save themselves.
The Fire Department resumed the search this Sunday morning for the 7th victim of the shipwreck.
- Thiago Souza Gomes, 18 years old;
- Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49 years old, father of Thiago;
- Fernandes Rodrigues Leão (body has not yet been taken off the boat);
- Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71 years old;
- Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78, was Olímpio’s brother, Fernando Gomes’ father-in-law and Thiago’s grandfather;
- Victor Celestino Francelino, 64, captain of the vessel;
- Mauro Rodrigues Canavarro, 49 years old, deck assistant.
The survivors told police that they were having an outdoor barbecue in the area above the boat when they were surprised by a gale. The boat capsized and they didn’t have time to jump.
After the storm, the boat remained capsized with 14 survivors awaiting rescue. The vessel was 21 meters long and six meters high. According to firefighters, the winds may have reached 65 km/h to turn the boat around.
