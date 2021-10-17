Body is found on a side road in Paraguay; ‘killed three innocent girls’ says ticket | Mato Grosso do Sul

The Paraguayan National Police located a dead body, apparently female, on a side road in Pedro Juan Caballero. Beside the body, there was a note with the following words in Portuguese: “I killed 3 innocent girls, be a pjc example”.

Police are investigating whether the crime is related to the October 9 attack on Pedro Juan Caballero, which left four people dead. Three of the victims were medical students, and one of them was the girlfriend of the possible target of the criminal action, a man who had links to drug trafficking.

What is known about the crime that killed four people on the Paraguay-Brazil border

The first information is that the body found on Sunday belongs to a 23-year-old girl, who would be the niece of the person who organized the attack.

According to the police report, the victim was located at around 12:30 am on Sunday (17) and was allegedly killed by the firing of a 9mm caliber pistol. Police are investigating whether other deaths took place the same night.

The agents went to Colonia Vista Alegre, about 1.5 thousand meters from the Py05 highway, after receiving an anonymous call. Upon arriving at the site, they found the body with arms at head height. There was a gunshot wound on the right side of the head.

Criminal forensics were also on the scene and found that the victim was wearing jeans, a long-sleeved brown blouse and had a tattoo on his chest.

3 of 4 Corpo was located on a side road in Paraguay — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction Corpo was located on a side road in Paraguay — Photo: Social Networks/Reproduction

4 of 4 Car the victims were in — Photo: Social media Car the victims were in — Photo: Social networks

On October 9, according to Paraguayan police, four people were killed early in the morning after being shot as they left a nightclub in Pedro Juan Caballero. They were in a vehicle with plates from Paraguay and the shooters were in a pickup truck.

The suspects got out of the truck, approached the victim’s vehicle, fired and fled. All those shot died on the spot.

The Paraguayans were killed in Pedro Juan:

Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21 years old. Daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of Amambay, Paraguay, was shot six times.

Omar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32 years old. Known as “Bebeto”, he was hit by 31 shots.

And also the Brazilian ones:

Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22 years old. Born in Dourados, she was killed with 14 shots

Rhamye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, aged 18, killed by 10 shots.

Police said Omar was the potential target of the gunmen.