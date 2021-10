Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) is among the federal deputies who intend to leave União Brasil in 2022.| Photo: Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies Archive

Four out of ten PSL federal deputies intend to leave the party after the merger with Democratas, which resulted in the creation of União Brasil. In a survey carried out by the newspaper The globe with the 54 PSL parliamentarians in the Chamber, 23 of them (42.6%) said they will leave the party; another 16 stated that they will follow the subtitle, 6 are undecided and 9 did not respond. The stampede, however, should not take place in the party window that will open specifically because of the merger, but only in the pre-election window of March 2022, so as not to interfere with agreements made with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL ), regarding committee chairs.

The deputies who intend to leave told the Rio newspaper that União Brasil’s intention to launch its own candidate, instead of supporting the reelection of Jair Bolsonaro, is the main reason for the change – the new subtitle already has three pre-candidates: the former -minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (both from the DEM), and the presenter José Luiz Datena (from the PSL). The fate of these parliamentarians, however, is still uncertain: of the 23 who promise to leave União Brasil, 16 say they will join the same party as Bolsonaro chooses, but so far the president of the Republic has not yet made up his mind; after frustrated conversations with subtitles like Patriota, the most likely destinations are the PP or the PTB.

Luciano Bivar, the president of the acronym that was born as “superparty”, minimized the probable exodus of allied deputies from Bolsonaro, affirming the The globe who believes in new affiliations in the March party window. “We will certainly retain a significant number of congressmen,” said Bivar. The merger has already been approved by both parties, but has not yet been approved by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which may only happen in early 2022.