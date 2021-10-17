Botafogo increases chances of access after the end of the 30th round of Serie B | Botafogo



Botafogo is the runner-up in Series B, with 52 points – Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Botafogo is the runner-up in Serie B, with 52 pointsPhoto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Published 10/17/2021 10:47 AM

Rio – End of the 30th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. With the good results involving direct rivals in the fight for access, Botafogo increased to 83% the chances of classification for Serie A next year. The calculations are from the website “Infobola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.

Last Tuesday, Botafogo was 0-0 with Cruzeiro at Independência and had to cheer against the other G4 teams so the distance wouldn’t fall. With CRB’s 2-2 draw against Guarani and Avaí’s 3-1 defeat by Confiança, Alvinegro not only maintained their three-point lead in the G4, but also did not lose their second place in the competition.

Of the direct opponents, who most increased their chances of access was Goiás. With the victory by 3-1 over CSA, Esmeraldino jumped from 50% to 68%. Vasco, who beat the leader Coritiba in São Januário by 2-1, went from a 9% to 19% chance of qualifying for the elite.

On the other side of the coin, Avaí and CSA, who lost in the round, had sharp reductions in the chances of access. The Santa Catarina team went from 74% to 63%. The CSA saw its probability percentage drop 10 points, reaching 15%.