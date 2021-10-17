Botafogo increases the chances of access to 83% after the end of the 30th round of Series B

O Botafogo fluctuated from 82% to 83% the chances of access to the First Division of the Brazilian after the end of the 30th round of Serie B, concluded this Saturday. The calculations are from the website “Infobola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.

Glorioso drew 0-0 with Cruzeiro in Belo Horizonte last Tuesday, but remained in second place and continued with a three-point difference to CRB, which was fifth.

The team that most increased their chances in this round was Goiás, which jumped from 50% to 68% after beating CSA – direct competitor – 3-1 in Serrinha. Vasco, who beat the leader Coritiba in São Januário, also jumped in chances: from 9% to 19%.

On the other hand, Avaí was the one who had the most reduction in chances, from 74% to 63%, after losing to vice-lantern Confiança in Aracaju. The CSA, defeated by Goiás, now has a 15% chance of access only – it had 25% in the last round.

Check out the chances of access and relegation in Serie B: