Brazil has a week with the lowest number of deaths by Covid-19 since April 2020

Brazil registered 483 deaths and 11,250 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

With this, the country has a total of 603,152 deaths and 21,638,726 confirmed cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

In the total epidemiological week ended this Saturday, 2,323 deaths were reported from the disease – it is the lowest weekly number since the first months of the pandemic last year.

The last time the number of deaths in a week was lower than that was between April 19 and 25, 2020, when the pandemic had been in Brazil for just under two months and 1,669 new deaths were confirmed.

The number of new cases reported this week – 71,545 – is also the lowest since the week ended May 9 (59,543).

The moving averages of deaths and infections are on a downward trend and were at 332 and 10,221, respectively, this Saturday.

In the global ranking, Brazil remains in one of the worst positions in relation to the pandemic: it is currently the eighth in the world in number of deaths by Covid-19 in proportion to the population, with 285.6 lives lost to the disease per 100,000 inhabitants , according to the John Hopkins American University Daily Survey.

36 million new doses of Janssen

The Federal Government and Johnson & Johnson, the maker of Janssen’s single-dose vaccine, have confirmed that the contract between the parties will be fulfilled. In addition to the anticipation of 1.8 million doses in June, 36.2 million will be delivered by the end of the year by J&J. Read more.

30 million Brazilians stopped being vaccinated

Brazil surpassed the mark of 100 million people with complete immunization against Covid-19. Despite this, the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (Sbim) estimates that about 30 million people who could have been vaccinated and have not yet been vaccinated. Read more.

90% drop in hospitalizations in SP

The average number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the city of São Paulo has dropped about 90% since the peak of the pandemic. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), between 8 and 28 September, the municipal network registered an average of 51 new patients per day. At the worst moment of the pandemic, in April of this year, the city had an average of 500 new admissions daily. Read more.

Reduction in AstraZeneca range

The Ministry of Health announced this Friday (15), that the interval between the first and second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 from AstraZeneca will be reduced from 12 to 8 weeks in Brazil. Read more.

Underreporting of deaths

A survey by the global health organization Vital Strategies points out that there is underreporting in 24.6% of deaths in Brazil by Covid-19, between April 19, 2020 and September 27, 2021. According to the researchers, counting these deaths, the country would be at the mark of 712,858 victims of the disease. Read more.

States do not record deaths by Covid-19

A survey carried out by the CNN Agency shows that five Brazilian states spent an entire day without registering deaths by Covid-19 between Wednesday (13) and Thursday (14). Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Roraima and Sergipe do not register deaths within 24 hours, and Amapá has not even registered deaths from the disease for a week. Read more.

Antiviral against Covid-19

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is studying establishing a partnership, through technical cooperation, with the American pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) for the production of the drug Molnupiravir against Covid-19. Read more.