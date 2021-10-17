Brazil may run out of gas from November

Fuel distributors in Brazil issued a note warning of the risk of gasoline shortages in the country. According to the president of Sindicom-DF, Paulo Tavares, the situation is “very serious”. “There may actually be a lack of product”, he said to Blog do Vicente, Correio Braziliense, this Friday, 15th.

He pointed out that, yesterday, the Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) issued a note warning of the risk after the state-owned company informed fuel dealers about reduction of up to 50% on the volume requested for the purchase.

Brazil may run out of gas as of November|Photo: Reproduction

“Petrobras’ price lag, despite the latest increase of 0.21 cents (in gasoline), is 0.57 cents in diesel and 0.41 cents today, compared to the international market. In this sense, there may be a real shortage of product, as it is much more expensive to import fuel,” explained Tavares.

“Petrobras is self-sufficient in oil, but it cannot refine enough for the country’s domestic consumption, so distributors today are trying to buy from Petrobras, because it is cheaper than importing and, as it has no product to offer, it is reducing future sales quotas in order not to run out of product for distributors. With this, distributors will have to import more expensively so as not to run out of product and pass the cost on to resale, thus removing the responsibility of Petrobras and the government for this possible increase in order to make up for Petrobras’ gap,” he added.

In the statement, Brasilcom said that it had already notified the problem to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Sought, the municipality has not yet commented on the matter.

See the full note of Brasilcom:

On October 11th, several fuel distributors affiliated with the Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) received communications from the Petrobras commercial sector informing a series of unilateral cuts in the orders made for the supply of gasoline and diesel oil for the month of November/ 2021.

The reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortages, given the impossibility of offsetting these supply reductions through import contracts, considering the difference current between international market prices, which are at levels well above those practiced in Brazil.

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) has already been notified of the potential problem, through several correspondences sent by the distributors to the movement e-mail address.[email protected], identified by the ANP as the appropriate channel for sending information about this type of situation.

Despite being totally in favor of Petrobras’ asset divestment program, Brasilcom considers this moment an example of what could happen if government authorities do not worry about establishing clear rules for the performance of new owners of the divested refineries and logistics systems by Petrobras, in order to avoid the establishment of commercial conditions with preferences for certain customers, unbalancing the competitive environment of the fuel market.

Brasilcom, in its role of representing more than forty companies in the fuel distribution sector, and seeking, as always, to guarantee national supply and safeguard the maintenance of a healthy fuel market, without imbalances and disturbances to the entire civil society, expects that government agencies, given the seriousness of the issue, act with the usual efficiency, implementing the necessary measures to avoid the prospect of shortages.