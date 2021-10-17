Brazilian Bladder World Championship explains rules, has a link with Neymar and summons ace: “Shirt 10 is waiting for you” | other sports

Audience success last Thursday, the Ballon World Cup, or World Championship of Party Balloons (or Bladder, depending on the region), became a topic on the networks. Broadcast live on the internet, the championship gathered 600 thousand simultaneous spectators. And there were Brazilians in the dispute.

The representative of Brazil in the competition was Diego de Moraes, 33 years old from São Paulo. A resident of Barcelona, ​​Spain, the competitor agreed to participate in the unusual last minute modality. He replaced his friend Erik Marçal, a Brazilian who also lives in Europe and circulates among various personalities in the sport and the pop world – among them, Neymar.

– He has many contacts, with players. He knows a lot of people. He was going to represent Brazil, but he said he wouldn’t give it to him and asked if I wanted to. That’s how I ended up there – says Diego.

Recently, Neymar surprised by saying that the Qatar World Cup could be his last. The PSG player says he doesn’t know if he will have a head for football after the 2022 World Cup. Was Neymar’s future in the air?

– Very difficult (laughs). But sure. The kid was born to triumph in this world. I think that any sport he dedicates himself to, he’s going to rock – said Diego, who invited the player to exchange the ball for the balloon:

– “Let’s go” playing this championship, Neymar. The 10 is waiting for you there too.

1 de 1 Diego de Moraes in action at the Bladder Worlds — Photo: Publicity Diego de Moraes in action at the Bladder Worlds — Photo: Publicity

The idea for the competition came from Ibai Llanos and other streamers — people who stream games or other content on platforms like Twitch — after a video of people playing with a balloon inside a room went viral. Barcelona defender Piqué was one of the ambassadors and organizers of the idea.

The modality is played in a kind of cabin that imitates everyday obstacles, such as sofas, chairs and cars. Each game is two minutes long, and the objective is to prevent the bladder from falling. One player hits after another. Only slaps to the side are allowed, never downwards, and competitors cannot stand as barriers. The rules are closely checked by a referee.

– Everyone should think: “Damn, bladder thing, look what nonsense”. But go inside that cage so you can see the tension. Then you have to be careful not to slap the bladder down. Every mistake can count against you. And it’s two minutes, it’s very difficult to “reassemble” (turn) – explains Diego with Castilian expressions due to his years in Spain.

Punishments for slapping down were precisely the Brazilian’s problem in the 4-1 defeat to the German representative, a confrontation that was worth a spot in the final. Fall to Germany, by an elastic score, in a semifinal. Remember anything?

– Precisely for Germany, man, don’t even mention it – regrets the competitive Diego, who is already thinking about the next edition of the Ballon World Cup.