Brazilian expelled explains why he jumped on rival Argentinian’s back after Lazio’s victory over Inter

Luiz Felipe was bizarrely red carded for jumping on Joaquin Correa after Lazio’s victory over Inter Milan

After being expelled in a bizarre way at the end of the Lazio’s victory over Inter Milan, this Saturday, for the Italian Championship, the Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe explained his quirky red card.

Even after the end of the match, the Brazilian was punished for jumping on the Argentine striker’s back Joaquin Correa, gives international, who was his teammate for several years, but is now an opponent.

In post on Instagram, Luiz Felipe explained that he was just playing with his friend, and that in no way did he want to provoke or offend the team nerazzurra.

“I want to explain myself after the negative repercussions of what happened at the end of today’s game. To begin with, I want to emphasize that I have great respect for Inter and for all other clubs,” he wrote.

“We are all professionals, who work to pursue their goals, and that is why I have never failed to respect any other professional,” he continued.

“At the end of the match, I jumped on Tucu’s back [apelido de Correa] because he is one of the great friends that football has given me. Our families are friends and we have always been very close,” he explained.

“At that moment, what I most wanted was to give a hug and joke about the result, because our friendship allows it. But maybe, rethinking the situation, that wasn’t the best time or place to have done it”, admitted.

“I apologize to anyone who has taken offense and I reinforce that, in no way, I wanted to be disrespectful to my opponent, to the other athletes or to the Internazionale institution and its fans,” he noted.

“It was just an innocent gesture from a person who has great affection for Tucu. I love you, my brother,” he concluded.