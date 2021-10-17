Brazilian from PSG gets worst grade in French newspaper: ‘Didn’t take the chance’

Incumbent with Pochettino, Rafinha received grade 3 from the newspaper le Parisien in an upset victory over Angers.

Even lacking players like Lionel Messi and Neymar, the PSG won the Angers 2-1, this Friday, at Parque dos Príncipes, for the 10th round of the French Championship.

With many holders spared or unavailable, the Brazilian Rafinha returned to the starting lineup of Commander Mauricio Pochettino. Your performance, however, didn’t impress the local press.

The newspaper le Parisien criticized the Brazilian midfielder and gave the score three, the team’s lowest score alongside full-back Dagba.

“Starting as a right winger, the Brazilian was technically clean, but he didn’t take any chances, except for a submission in the half moon. Replaced by Wijnaldum, Rafinha did not take the chance”, wrote the diary.

With the result, PSG goes to 27 points and continues to run in 1st place, with a 9-point advantage over the Lens. The team returns to the field next Tuesday, against the RB Leipzig, for the Champions League, at 4 pm (from Brasília).