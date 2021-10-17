Brazilian giant club may be bought by Arabs, according to Argentine press

Argentine broadcaster guarantees that Crown Prince of the Saudi Crown, Mohammed bin Salman, has his eye on other businesses in Europe and South America

The acquisition of Newcastle by part of a joint deal between Arabs, Indians and English, increased speculation that other clubs around the world could be negotiated with the group. Mainly because of the financial contribution of the Arabs, who are linked to the Crown Prince of the Saudi Crown, Mohammed bin Salman.

According to reports from several media outlets, bin Salman would be eyeing clubs in several countries and continents to acquire. And thus have created a large network of clubs around the world. And, according to these publications, the prince would be keeping an eye on the south american market. More precisely in Brazil.

According to the Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, bin Salman would have his eye on the cruise. The team, with an unprecedented financial crisis and with players going on strike for non-payment of salaries, could be acquired by the prince.

The Argentine TV article does not talk about values ​​or how the business model to be applied by the Arabs would be if the acquisition is made. Officially there is no information to guarantee that there is a conversation between bin Salman and Cruzeiro leaders.

After buying Newcastle, the prince has his eye on another European club. The Olympique de Marseille, coach Jorge Sampaoli and Brazilian midfielder Gerson are also in the sights of the Crown’s heir.