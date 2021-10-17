Brazilian Sex Education Actor Thought He Failed Casting Test: ‘I Left Feeling Defeated’ | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

Brazilian actor Lino Facioli is one of the highlights of the third season of the British series Sex Education, which debuted in Brazil a month ago and can be seen on Netflix. Successful in the skin of the character Dex Thompson, Facioli reveals that he didn’t put faith that he would be approved for the cast.

That’s because he only learned that he would audition for the show the day before the audition. At the time, recalled today with good humor, Facioli was in a “chaotic atmosphere”.

“I arrived at the Sex Education audition totally screwed. I didn’t feel ready because I only had one day to prepare, it was irritated, it was raining, and to make matters worse, I was late. I left the audition feeling defeated”, he says.

Despite the feeling of frustration and the certainty that he would not be called upon, the actor was selected the morning after the audition.

“I did the best I could. The next morning I received an invitation to play the part. It’s an episode in my life that I can’t even explain, it was a great euphoria, like those times when life seems to go faster. It was fantastic.”

From that moment on, Facioli believes that he started the performance that he considers one of the best productions of his career.

“The atmosphere on set is very good, the team, everything is really good. I say this from the bottom of my heart. It’s one of the best productions I’ve worked on in my career. This project, how it deals with so many sensitive topics, how it breaks so many taboos and talks about so many things that could be burdensome and embarrassing, is something very magical.”

Facioli is 21 years old, born in Ribeirão Preto (SP), but has lived with his parents in the UK since he was four years old.

His debut in a major series happened in Game of Thrones, when at age 9 he was cast to play Robin Arryn, heir to a noble family. The character even participated in the scene where the king of Westeros is chosen in the final season, causing great anticipation among fans.

Now, in Sex Education, Facioli is Dex Thompson, a self-centered and studious young man, leader of the high school Q&A and who faces problems of insecurity with his own body, which leaves his self-confidence shaken.

In an interview with g1, the actor confessed that he would not want to deal, at least not for a long period, with his character in real life. Although he doesn’t fully identify with Dex’s personality, Facioli finds similarities in him with his nerdy side.

“One of the things I most identify with is having a strong nerdy side. The difference between me and Dex at this point might be this: for him, this nerdy side is his identity, which defines him, while for me, this is just an aspect of my personality,” he says.

Off screen, the fact that the actor is Brazilian is what draws the most attention from fans of the show. He analyzes that with each production he integrates, the repercussion on his nationality intensifies.

Since Game of Thrones, Facioli has not stopped receiving the affection of Brazilian fans who vibrate with his participation in international productions.

“There’s something about being Brazilian, which is to feel like a family. Brazilians have a rare familiarity and being able to represent, seeing people think it’s cool to have a person from Brazil in the series, gives me a happiness that is priceless”, he says.

In an interview with g1 in 2014, Facioli, then 13 years old, revealed that he only watched his own scenes in Game of Thrones. Guidance came from his parents because the nomination was not appropriate for his age because of the scenes of violence and sex.

But, in Sex Education, it completely changes the picture. Right in the debut episode of the third season, Facioli stars in a sex scene never before performed in his career.

The challenge made the actor fearful. “When I received the script, I had a defensive reaction, I wasn’t 100% comfortable, finding the scenes a bit heavy”, he recalls.

In one of the following episodes, he appears naked as he runs around the school. The scene was well received by the audience and generated identification for representing a shared fear: being naked in public.

“I won’t be the only one to have this experience of having nightmares of being naked at school. Since the season came out, it’s been really interesting to see that there are a lot of people who have had this nightmare. It’s a universal trauma for humans, being naked in a public place”, he says.

To be able to face the challenges launched by the direction of the series, the actor needed some time to think about the reflexes that the role would bring in his life both inside and outside the recordings. The pause happened precisely with the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Planned to have recordings started in March 2020, production only actually started in September of the same year, with the relaxation of some measures of social distancing.

“This break was super important for me to be able to do these scenes without excessive concern, to be able to really dedicate myself and, more than that, have fun doing it”, he points out.

Audience success, the third season of Sex Education has conquered the public for bringing a production even more focused on gender issues, insecurities, endings and, of course, sexuality.

For Facioli, it brings important lessons for the formation of young people. The actor points out that despite having access to sex education in the UK school curriculum, he would have liked to have seen Sex Education earlier, when he was a teenager.

“Not that the series excludes the need to have sex education at school, but it manages to be a very good supplement, in a way that brings humor, subtlety and delicacy. It’s the kind of thing I would have liked to see when I was 13, 14 years old,” he says.

'It would have been nice to know sex was fun when I was growing up', says 'Sex Education' actress

'Sex education' is perhaps the most adorable series of the year (whether you are a teenager or not)

In addition to having participated in series, Facioli has starred in national films alongside actors like Mateus Solano. Away from his home country for at least three years, he wants to be able to return to Brazil soon.

“The last time I went to Brazil was in 2018. We used to go every year, because my family is there, my cousins, grandparents, and it’s great to be able to go back. In recent years, it didn’t work, but I intend to return as soon as can,” he says.

The actor has new projects in mind, but he still doesn’t know whether or not he will be cast in the fourth season of the series, which has already been confirmed. But he would love to be able to continue living the young Dex on screen.

“I know they’re starting the production process, but I can’t confirm it because I don’t know myself.

