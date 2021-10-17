Brazilian who invaded US Capitol sentenced to parole and fine | World

Eliel Rosa was part of the group of supporters of former President Donald Trump, who entered Congress by force on Jan. 6 during the counting of votes in the presidential election, which won Democrat Joe Biden. Five people died in the melee.

According to the FBI investigation, Rosa traveled from Texas to Washington, motivated by a post by Trump on Twitter, in which the Republican summoned supporters to a demonstration, alleging election fraud. He was joined by a friend, Jenny Cudd, who also participated in the protest.

Scenes of barbarism in the capitol were the result of mobilization that began at the end of last year

The invasion took place during the session that endorsed Biden’s victory in the presidential race. Moments earlier, Trump addressed supporters saying he would not accept the election result.

Rosa and Cudd entered the Capitol at around 2:35 pm. To the police, the Brazilian told that he heard shots, crashes and smelled tear gas.

He was photographed inside the Legislative Headquarters and also appears in security camera footage. Rosa even posted a record on Facebook, in which she appears alongside her friend inside the Capitol.