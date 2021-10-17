Bruna Marquezine exposes visits by Enzo Celulari after breaking up because of the couple’s “daughter”

Bruna Marquezine revealed that it continues to receive visits from Enzo Celulari even after the end of the relationship. The actress explained that the ex-boyfriend still goes to your house to see the cat they adopted and considered as a “daughter”.

On social networks, Marquezine gave yet another demonstration that he ended his relationship with Claudia Raia’s son in a friendly way. She told that Enzo still goes to visit Mia every month, their pet cat.

The artist’s revelation on the subject took place in a publication by Lissio Fiod – a participant in the reality wedding blindfolded – on Instagram. In the post, the boy said he shared custody of the dog with his ex.

“Shared Pet Guard, Lissio? Know”, commented Marquezine. “I swear that was not the idea proposed [risos]”, he replied.

The actress then made the revelation involving her ex-boyfriend. “I have no morals to say anything, no. My cat’s father visits her monthly and I think it’s bad when he doesn’t come. Threat soon of parental alienation”, she joked.

Marquezine and Enzo took over the relationship publicly in April. The romance was short-lived and came to an end in June. At the time they were together, however, the two announced that they would be “fathers”. But it wasn’t a child’s. Is that the couple then adopted a cat.

The “daughter” of Bruna Marquezine and Enzo Celulari

At the time, the actress announced the news on her Instagram profile. She published photos beside the kitten and the treated like “daughter”. The pet, which was named Mia, even got their last name.

“Mia Marquezine Celulari”, wrote Marquezine in the caption of the post.

Enzo Celulari commented on the publication and praised his then-girlfriend. “most beautiful thing our daughter. She pulled her mother, thank God”, declared the boy at the time.

feminist side

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Bruna Marquezine stated that she was surrounded by macho people. She said that over time she came to have a strong identification with the feminist movement and decided to support it.

“I remember when I started to understand and hear more about feminism. That’s when I realized that I was a daily victim of the macho culture. More than that, I realized that other women constantly go through tragic cases and irreversible stories because of this culture”, declared.

“So, in a way, what gives me strength is seeing that what I say has an impact on people. That they are interested in what I believe and fight for, and start to embrace the cause. And that’s the kind of effect we see when women come together for what they believe”, said Bruna Marquezine.