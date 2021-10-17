Brusque registers another death from the disease

This Saturday, 16, Brusque registered another death as a result of Covid-19. This is the 321 resident who dies of illness. The victim, this weekend, was a woman and was 70 years old.

She lived in the neighborhood of Primeiro de Maio. The first symptoms of the coronavirus began on September 6th. According to Brusque City Hall, she did not go through the city’s Respiratory Symptomatic Screening Center. She had comorbidities.

Read too:

Policeman is stabbed to death in the West; daughter and friend confessed to crime;

Mother denounces school monitor for “traumatizing” a child with autism in Brusque;

One person dies and two are injured in an accident on BR-470, in Indaial;

After assaulting an elderly couple, robbers take R$5,000 in the Médio Vale;

Volleyball: check the Moda Brusque table in Superliga C;

Cine Gracher to install accessibility equipment for the deaf and blind in 2022;

Fire hits power meter on pole in Primeiro de Maio neighborhood;

Construction very close to the riverbank worries residents of Dom Joaquim;

VIDEO – Waguinho Dias exalts the cast and explains choices: “I had the right time to change”.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube