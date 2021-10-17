By access, Uberlndia needs to beat Aparecidense in Serie D of the Brazilian

Uberlndia needs to beat Aparecidense to gain access (Photo: Disclosure/Uberlndia) To be able to return to Series C of the Brazilian Championship, Uberlndia will have to beat Aparecidense-GO this Saturday (16), at 15h. The teams face off at the Batista de Toledo stadium, in Aparecida de Goinia, in a valid duel for the return game of the quarterfinals of Serie D. In the first meeting, played at Parque do Sabi, in Uberlndia, the team from Goiás won home by 1 to 0.

With the advantage built in the last duel, Gois’ team only needs a draw to advance in the phase this Saturday. Uberlndia, on the other hand, depends on a victory by two goals or more. A victory of Verdo by a goal leads to the decision of the spot for the penalties.

Uberlndia was the only team that was defeated in the quarter-finals of the national Fourth Division. The other three clashes of the weekend were tied. Despite the setback, coach Chiquinho Lima stated that the Minas Gerais club is fully capable of reversing the result.

Chiquinho Lima maintains optimism about Serie C access (Photo: Disclosure/Uberlndia) “Our athletes are brave and determined. It was not easy to get here (in the quarterfinals) and the dispute is still open. As long as there is no final referee whistle in the return game, we are not going to give up looking for this classification”, he said.

In the round of 16, Verdo advanced in stage by beating Joinville, who hadn’t lost a match for 16 games, on penalties. On the aggregate scoreboard, the teams tied 2-2. The return match was played last Saturday, at Arena Joinville, in Joinville-SC.

Aparecidense reached the quarter finals after beating Cianorte by 1-0, last Saturday, at the Anbal Toledo stadium, in Aparecida de Goinia-GO. In the first leg, the teams had drawn 0-0.

APARECIDENSE X UBERLAND



Reason



: Back Duel of the Quarterfinals of Series D of the Brazilian Championship

date and time



: Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 3 pm

Local



: Batista de Toledo Stadium, Aparecida de Goinia (GO)

referee



: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

assistants



: Jean Marcio dos Santos and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR



: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)