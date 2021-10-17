By ‘accident’, young man discovers vintage camera market and earns R$ 540 thousand per month

The era of digital cameras was swallowed mercilessly by smartphones, which take photos with the same quality. but an australian found a niche even more dormant and apparently more “outdated”: old analog cameras, with film.

It all started in a way “accidental”. Madi Stefanis announced on Facebook an old machine by BRL 270. The demand was so great that she ended up selling for BRL 1,360. The 21-year-old went on to buy and resell similar equipment, including disposable machines, until she launched her own vintage camera. Success came in a click. Madi bill per month BRL 540 thousand.

Old-fashioned camera launched by australian: R$ 540 thousand per month Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Reloader was launched in August at the price of BRL 535. On TikTok, Madi rocked the launch. In one fell swoop, the Australian sold 5,000 units, told a report from the “Daily Mail”. Currently, the pace of production of “old” cameras does not keep up with the multiplication of orders. Everything happened very quickly, Madi was not prepared for such nostalgia or just curiosity of younger generations. Orders will only be resumed from November 15th.

The old-fashioned camera, made from vegan material, runs on three A-size batteries. On her website, of course, Madi also sells rolls of film.

Madi Stefanis Photo: Reproduction/Instagram